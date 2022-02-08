FORECAST: Staying chilly despite late day sunshine

CLEVELAND — Tuesday stays cold with high temperatures right around 30 degrees. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds, especially during the afternoon.

A couple of weak weather systems slide thru the area this week. One will be Wednesday night into early Thursday. The other will be Friday night into Saturday. Out ahead of these 2 systems, expect temperatures to rise up to near 40 degree on Wednesday and Friday ahead of each cold front. Some light rain or wet snow can also be expected late Wednesday and late Friday.

The coldest day of the next 7 days will be Sunday. Highs will only reach into the teens. Low temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Stay warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Staying chilly today

Windy & warmer Wednesday

Light rain possible Wednesday

Rain mixing to snow overnight into Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Light snow ending early, colder. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Late day rain followed by colder air and a mix over to snow. | High: 43º

Thursday: Cold again with scattered snow showers. | High: 32º

Friday: Rebounding temps with another shot at a mix late. | High: 40º

