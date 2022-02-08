Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Staying chilly despite late day sunshine

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:32 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 05:32:44-05

CLEVELAND — Tuesday stays cold with high temperatures right around 30 degrees. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds, especially during the afternoon.

A couple of weak weather systems slide thru the area this week. One will be Wednesday night into early Thursday. The other will be Friday night into Saturday. Out ahead of these 2 systems, expect temperatures to rise up to near 40 degree on Wednesday and Friday ahead of each cold front. Some light rain or wet snow can also be expected late Wednesday and late Friday.
The coldest day of the next 7 days will be Sunday. Highs will only reach into the teens. Low temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Stay warm!

Stay tuned for more Power of 5 Weather updates!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Staying chilly today
  • Windy & warmer Wednesday
  • Light rain possible Wednesday
  • Rain mixing to snow overnight into Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Light snow ending early, colder. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Late day rain followed by colder air and a mix over to snow. | High: 43º

Thursday: Cold again with scattered snow showers. | High: 32º

Friday: Rebounding temps with another shot at a mix late. | High: 40º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018