Forecast: Staying chilly with a light mix of rain & snow

CLEVELAND — A fast-moving clipper sliding across Ohio this afternoon is bringing another round of rain and snow. Temps are crucial, though. We're holding in the middle to upper 30s for most, which means rain for most. Areas west of I-77 will be a couple of degrees colder, though, so plan on snow mixing in. Any accumulations should stay minor, but that doesn't mean roads won't be slick. They will be. The afternoon/evening commute will be a bit slower than normal.

We dry out tonight and try to thaw out through midweek. We're pushing upper 30s Wednesday followed by middle 40s Thursday. The cold air returns by the weekend, though, as we move into February. We are finally looking at some sunshine Friday, Saturday & Sunday!



Cloudy and cold tonight

Scattered rain & wet snow Tuesday

Light accumulations

Dry the rest of the week

Tracking weekend sunshine

Daily Breakdown

Tuesday: PM scattered rain/snow showers. Minor accumulations possible. | High: 37º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 39º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 46º

Friday: Some sunshine. | High: 39º

Saturday: More sunny. | High: 41º

Sunday: Partly sunny. | High: 40º

