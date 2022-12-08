FORECAST: Staying cloudy, dreary with steady temps all day

CLEVELAND — Thursday looks grey and dreary with temps holding steady in the lower 40s. We're talking rain again this afternoon but only for a few of us. And only south of Akron. Most of us are dry today... just cloudy & cool.

Slightly better rain chances late Friday but that quickly changes to snow chances overnight into Saturday. Only minor accumulations if any at all, though.

Stay up to date right here and stay dry...

What To Expect:

Staying cool & cloudy

Slim rain chance this afternoon

Better rain chance late Friday

Another shot at rain Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Mainly dry & cloudy.| High: 44º

Friday: Better rain chances late. | High: 40º

Saturday: Mix ending early but staying cool. | High: 43º

Sunday: A few rain showers. | High: 42º

Monday: Isolated lake effect possible. | High 43º

Tuesday: Looking dry & chilly. | High: 41º

