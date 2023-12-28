Watch Now
FORECAST: Staying cloudy, foggy, soggy and cool

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:58 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 05:58:08-05

CLEVELAND — Foggy! We were foggy yesterday and we're still foggy today. Until we can get some wind in Ohio to mix this out of here, we're socked in. Plan on 40s all day, thick clouds, areas of dense fog and a few ight rain showers all day long. That's the same forecast for this evening's Thursday Night Football Game, too. Browns looking forward to a cool, cloudy and relatively calm game despite a couple light rain showers/mist/drizzle.

Winds overnight shift more out of the northwest and start the drop. We'll be in the middle 30s by Friday morning with highs barely touching 40º by the afternoon. That more seasonable air will stick around (ready for it?) for the rest of the year! (sorry...)

We may even start to work some snowflakes into the forecast. First shot at seeing snow will be late Friday and again early next Monday... or next year ;)

What To Expect:

  • Foggy, soggy & cool today
  • Dodging light rain showers
  • More seasonable, cooler Friday
  • Slim rain chances this weekend
  • Clipper possible Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Dense Fog. Light showers possible.| High: 48º

Friday: Cloudy & cool with showers possible.| High: 40º

Saturday: Chilly with a light mix possible. | High: 39º

Sunday: Watching a clipper closely, mix possible late. | High: 40º

New Year's Eve Evening: Chilly with a mix possible. | Low: 34º

New Year's Day: Mix Possible. | High: 37º

