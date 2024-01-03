FORECAST: Staying cold & cloudy with light snow ahead

CLEVELAND — Another round of snow heading our way and back into NE Ohio. A weak cold front dropping in over Lake Erie will bring a few light snow showers with it. Plan on the first flakes to be flying during the evening commute with light snow lingering overnight into early Thursday. Minor accumulations will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday: a dusting to maybe an inch or 2, especially east into the snow belt. As the cold front pulls away, we could still have a few light lake effect snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly east of Cleveland. Wednesday's high temperatures will stick in the middle 30s. Thursday stays chilly in the lower 30s.

We are watching this up coming weekend for a storm system that may impact NE Ohio. Right now, it looks like we receive a glancing blow of snow so stay tuned to the latest this week.

What To Expect:



Staying cold for days

Minor snow accumulations late Wed/early Thu

Weekend rain/snow possible

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: Cloudy & cold with snow arriving late.| High: 35º

Thursday: Cold with lake effect snow showers. | High: 32º

Friday: Sunshine!!! Still chilly though . | High: 37º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shot at a few snow showers | High: 38º

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. | High: 36º

