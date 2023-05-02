FORECAST: Staying cold, wet & windy all day

CLEVELAND — Prepare for a March-like day on Tuesday. The Tuesday morning rush hour will be a sloppy mess. Expect a mix of rain and wet snow for most of us. Roads will be slick and slow! Rain will continue through the day on Tuesday. It will still be windy with highs on ly in the lower and middle 40s.

The good news is that the upper level low appears to move into New England by Wednesday evening into Thursday. This will keep the threat for lake effect rain showers on Wednesday and an isolated chance on Thursday. Temperatures will moderate into the lower 50s for mid-week, and into the upper 50s to around 60 by Thursday and Friday and looks much drier!! By the weekend, we should see temperatures near normal in the 60s and lower 70s!

What To Expect:



Soaked with sleet and snow mixing in

Staying cold for May!

40s on Tuesday & Wednesday

Warmer by the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Rain mixing with snow early followed by more rain & wind for the afternoon. | High: 43º

Wednesday: Early mix then scattered showers. Chilly. | High: 48º

Thursday: Morning clouds. Some PM sun. A bit warmer. | High: 57º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. | High: 64º

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Mild | High: 65º

Sunday: Sun/cloud mix. Warmer. | High: 71º

