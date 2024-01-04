FORECAST: Staying cold with several shots at snow through the month

CLEVELAND — Minor accumulations through Thursday morning: a dusting to maybe an inch or so. As the cold front pulls away, we could still have a few light lake effect snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly east of Cleveland. Thursday's high temperatures will stick in the low 30s. After a calmer and clearing night in the lower 20s, Friday afternoon's sun will help us get back into the middle 30s.

We are watching this up coming weekend for a storm system that may impact NE Ohio. Right now, it looks like we receive a glancing blow of light snow so stay tuned to the latest this week.

What To Expect:



Staying cold for days

Minor snow accumulations

Weekend rain/snow possible

Daily Breakdown

Thursday: Cold with lake-effect snow showers. | High: 32º

Friday: AM sunshine. PM clouds increase. | High: 34º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow southeast. | High: 37º

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. | High: 36º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter