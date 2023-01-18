FORECAST: Steady chill today before storms tonight

CLEVELAND — Temps STRUGGLE Wednesday and likely hold near 40 all day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.
We're back in the 50s on Thursday but that comes with more rain.
That's the second wave. It'll bring more widespread, heavier rain to Ohio with a much steeper temp drop on the backside. Most of the rain will occur during the Thursday morning hours. We'll have isolated showers, and we may even see a few scattered snow showers Friday into early Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Staying chilly Wednesday
- Heavier rain Thursday
- Light snow possible Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Chilly with isolated showers.| High: 40º
Thursday: Heavy rain likely with warm temps.| High: 57º
Friday: Blustery with a few snow showers.| High: 36º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º
Sunday: Rain or wet snow. | High: 36º
