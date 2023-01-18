FORECAST: Steady chill today before storms tonight

CLEVELAND — Temps STRUGGLE Wednesday and likely hold near 40 all day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

We're back in the 50s on Thursday but that comes with more rain.

That's the second wave. It'll bring more widespread, heavier rain to Ohio with a much steeper temp drop on the backside. Most of the rain will occur during the Thursday morning hours. We'll have isolated showers, and we may even see a few scattered snow showers Friday into early Saturday.

What To Expect:

Staying chilly Wednesday

Heavier rain Thursday

Light snow possible Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Chilly with isolated showers.| High: 40º

Thursday: Heavy rain likely with warm temps.| High: 57º

Friday: Blustery with a few snow showers.| High: 36º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Sunday: Rain or wet snow. | High: 36º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: