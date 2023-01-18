Watch Now
FORECAST: Steady chill today before storms tonight

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 06:16:08-05

CLEVELAND — Temps STRUGGLE Wednesday and likely hold near 40 all day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

We're back in the 50s on Thursday but that comes with more rain.

That's the second wave. It'll bring more widespread, heavier rain to Ohio with a much steeper temp drop on the backside. Most of the rain will occur during the Thursday morning hours. We'll have isolated showers, and we may even see a few scattered snow showers Friday into early Saturday.

What To Expect:

  • Staying chilly Wednesday
  • Heavier rain Thursday
  • Light snow possible Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Chilly with isolated showers.| High: 40º

Thursday: Heavy rain likely with warm temps.| High: 57º

Friday: Blustery with a few snow showers.| High: 36º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Sunday: Rain or wet snow. | High: 36º

