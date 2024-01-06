FORECAST: Steady Snow on Saturday

CLEVELAND — We are watching a storm system that will impact NE Ohio this weekend. Snow showers will increase throughout Saturday morning and into the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulation is expected, but it looks to be minor once again. Most of our viewing area will pick up 2 inches of snow or less. The highest totals are expected in far eastern Ohio, where 1-3'' will be possible, with a couple of spots closer to 4 inches. The numbers are even higher farther east in PA and NY.

Another system will be rolling in early next week. Our snow lovers may be disappointed once again. The current trend has more rain than snow with very gusty winds on Tuesday with mild temps.

We continue to see a 1 off, 2 on pattern. Saturday/Sunday are active weather days, while Monday will be one quiet day, Tuesday/Wednesday will be active, while Thursday will be briefly dry and another system looks to arrive by the end of the week.

What To Expect:

Staying cold for days

Wintry weekend

Trace to 3'' of accumulation

Another wet, windy storm system next week

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow. | High: 35º

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. | High: 38º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow fades. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Another round of wintry precip (mainly rain). Windy! | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter