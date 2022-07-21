CLEVELAND — Still hot today but MUCH more tolerable. The humidity is so much lower. Find some shade today for a much better feel. Enjoy today before another surge of humidity late week and a few more storms for the weekend. Highs Saturday & Sunday will reach up to near 90 degrees again.
Have a great end of the week!
What To Expect:
- Sunny & hot today
- Not nearly as humid today
- Staying hot through the weekend
- Humidity building
- Isolated storms Saturday
- Better storm chances Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Not as humid. Mostly sunny. | High: 88º
Friday: Slim shot at t-showers early, hot again. | High: 89º
Saturday: Isolated storms. | High: 90º
Sunday: Hot & humid with scattered late day storms. | High: 91º
