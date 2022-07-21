CLEVELAND — Still hot today but MUCH more tolerable. The humidity is so much lower. Find some shade today for a much better feel. Enjoy today before another surge of humidity late week and a few more storms for the weekend. Highs Saturday & Sunday will reach up to near 90 degrees again.

Have a great end of the week!

What To Expect:

Sunny & hot today

Not nearly as humid today

Staying hot through the weekend

Humidity building

Isolated storms Saturday

Better storm chances Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Not as humid. Mostly sunny. | High: 88º

Friday: Slim shot at t-showers early, hot again. | High: 89º

Saturday: Isolated storms. | High: 90º

Sunday: Hot & humid with scattered late day storms. | High: 91º

