FORECAST: Still Cloudy & Cold

CLEVELAND — More clouds and cold will linger into your Tuesday, along with a passing flurry chance. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 20s to near 30 by the mid afternoon. Winds will be on the lighter side, but still persistent, so wind chills will be in the Teens most of the day.

We will begin to see a change in temperatures as we head into the final week of 2022. Temps will gradually moderate as we head into the new work week, as temps top off in the lower 40s for the middle of the week, along with some sunshine!

Warmer air will continue to filter in for the end of the week into New Year's Eve, as highs will top off in the lower 50s by Friday into Saturday! Rain chances will be on the increase along with the warmer air as we end 2022.

What To Expect:

More Clouds and Cold

Passing Flurry

Slowly warming up

50s ahead!

Rainy, but warmer New Years Eve



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 29º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 42º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 48º

Friday: Few rain showers. Warmer. | High: 52º

New Year's Eve: Scattered rain showers. Warm. | High: 50º

New Years Day: Few Rain Showers. Touch Cooler. | High: 49º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 46º

