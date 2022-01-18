FORECAST: Still digging out after a massice snow storm

CLEVELAND — Major winter storm has pushed out of the area.

We still have a few morning flurries but those are fading with a mostly cloudy sky most of the day. Temperatures warm into the lower 30s by evening.

We briefly enjoy warmer temps near 40 Wednesday ahead of a weak Alberta Clipper moving in from the northwest. A few isolated rain or snow showers are possible as the Clipper moves by.

Behind that storm system: get ready for the Arctic Plunge! Highs for the rest of the week thru the weekend will struggle into the upper teens and low/mid 20s

into next week. Overnight lows Friday morning and Saturday morning will drop to near zero in many locations. Some of the coldest air of Winter is moving our way!

There's also a few more chances for mix and snow later in the week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Some lingering lake effect snow through early Tuesday

Highs near 30 Tuesday.

Warmer midweek before another arctic surge

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Light lake effect snow early. Still cold.| High: 32º

Wednesday: Quick clipper will bring light rain/snow mix.| High: 39º

Thursday: Arctic air moves in! Isolated lake effect snow.| High: 20º

