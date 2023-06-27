FORECAST: Still dodging t-showers

CLEVELAND — Some much-needed rain Tuesday.

Slow-moving low pressure will continue to spin across the Great Lake thru Tuesday night. Waves of rain and thunder, like spokes on a wheel, will rotate west to east thru our neighborhoods today and tonight. Severe storms are not expected. However, I can't rule out wind gusts to near 40 mph plus brief some heavy rain and small hail. While scattered storms was the rule for Monday, we've realy calmed down today with only a few t-showers expected into early Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will struggle due to clouds and rain. High temperatures Tuesday will climb only into the lower 70s during afternoon.

Plan on a dry Wednesday & Thursday. With sunshine coming out those days, expect temperature to warm up! Highs Wednesday will reach into the middle and upper 70s. Thursday, we should get closer to 80 degrees.

What To Expect:



More thundershowers on Tuesday

Cooler highs in the lower 70s Tuesday

Drying out midweek

Heating up late week

More storms for Saturday & Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few thundershowers. Cool for June.| High: 71º

Wednesday: Cloud/sun mix. Warm.| High: 76º

Thursday: Drying Out. Some Sunshine. Warmer.| High: 80º

Friday: Rain chances return.| High: 80º

Saturday: Scattered showers/storms possible.| High: 79º

