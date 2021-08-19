FORECAST: Still tracking a few t-showers for some of us

CLEVELAND — Still tracking rain on the heels of Fred pulling out of Ohio. Especially south of Cleveland. The best shot at rain today will be Akron and south with a few t-showers this morning and into the afternoon. We're all still making it back to about 80º.
We're even warmer Friday with even more dry-time. Plan on more sunshine helping us jump into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. We'll add a couple degrees to Saturday before adding a TON of heat (& humidity) next week. The only hurdle we have getting through the weekend will be a weak wave Sunday. Plan on a few t-showers through the day.
We'll keep a close eye on it!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- A few t-storms today (mainly south)
- Isolated thunder Friday afternoon
- Very warm & humid on Saturday
- Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday
- Big heat, humidity next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Partly sunny with a random thundershower. | High: 82º
Friday: Warm. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 83º
Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity.| High: 86º
Sunday: A few t-storms for Browns game. Still humid.| High: 85º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter