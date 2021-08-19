Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Still tracking a few t-showers for some of us

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 05:36:55-04

CLEVELAND — Still tracking rain on the heels of Fred pulling out of Ohio. Especially south of Cleveland. The best shot at rain today will be Akron and south with a few t-showers this morning and into the afternoon. We're all still making it back to about 80º.

We're even warmer Friday with even more dry-time. Plan on more sunshine helping us jump into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. We'll add a couple degrees to Saturday before adding a TON of heat (& humidity) next week. The only hurdle we have getting through the weekend will be a weak wave Sunday. Plan on a few t-showers through the day.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • A few t-storms today (mainly south)
  • Isolated thunder Friday afternoon
  • Very warm & humid on Saturday
  • Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday
  • Big heat, humidity next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny with a random thundershower. | High: 82º

Friday: Warm. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 83º

Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity.| High: 86º

Sunday: A few t-storms for Browns game. Still humid.| High: 85º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018