FORECAST: Still tracking a few t-showers for some of us

CLEVELAND — Still tracking rain on the heels of Fred pulling out of Ohio. Especially south of Cleveland. The best shot at rain today will be Akron and south with a few t-showers this morning and into the afternoon. We're all still making it back to about 80º.

We're even warmer Friday with even more dry-time. Plan on more sunshine helping us jump into the middle 80s Friday afternoon. We'll add a couple degrees to Saturday before adding a TON of heat (& humidity) next week. The only hurdle we have getting through the weekend will be a weak wave Sunday. Plan on a few t-showers through the day.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

A few t-storms today (mainly south)

Isolated thunder Friday afternoon

Very warm & humid on Saturday

Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday

Big heat, humidity next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny with a random thundershower. | High: 82º

Friday: Warm. Isolated PM thunder. | High: 83º

Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity.| High: 86º

Sunday: A few t-storms for Browns game. Still humid.| High: 85º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: