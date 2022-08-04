FORECAST: Still VERY warm and MUGGY with heavy rain heading out way

CLEVELAND — A cold front will stall out across Ohio for Thursday. More thunderstorms are likely Thursday, especially during the afternoon. Heavy rainfall of more than 2 inches is possible for some across Northern Ohio, perhaps leading to some brief flooding. Thursday's high temperatures will reach up to between 85 and 90 degrees.

Our heavy rain threat will continue Thursday night and Friday morning with scattered thunderstorms likely.

Isolated storms are possible Saturday & Sunday thru the weekend with highs thru Sunday in the 80s.

Make sure you're staying up to date on the forecast as you make your plans.

What To Expect:

Still VERY warm & muggy

Everyone gets rain/storms on Thursday

Some heavy rain possible Thursday

Watch for Flash Flooding

Heavy rain threat continues Thursday night into Friday

Very warm & muggy Saturday/Sunday

Isolated weekend storms, too

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Very warm & humid with heavy rain and storms likely. | High: 87º

Friday: Scattered AM thunderstorms. | High: 84º

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. | High: 88º

Sunday: Spotty rain and a few storms. Very warm, muggy.| High: 89º

