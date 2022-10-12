FORECAST: Still warm despite the wind and rain

CLEVELAND — We remain on the "warm side" of this latest weather pattern on Wednesday with the warm front to our north and a cold front approaching from the west. After a brief early shower, we should have many dry hours on Wednesday with a little sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Plan on highs in the lower 70s again.

The cold front arrives after midnight on Thursday. plan on a line of scattered thundershowers moving in behind the cold front with some brief moderate to heavy rain.

Thursday looks wetter and much cooler. Temps actually start in the upper 50s and either hold steady or drop through the day. That's the return to much cooler air as we head into the weekend. Expect a few rain showers on Saturday & Sunday as the Guardians & Browns play at home.

What To Expect:

Cloudy & warm on Wednesday

Few light showers today

Rain/thunder increases tonight

Much cooler to end the week



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Still warm. Isolated early showers. Thunder late afternoon & evening. Blustery.| High: 71º

Thursday: Few showers. Falling temps. Windy.| High: 56º

Friday: Few showers. Blustery.| High: 58º

Saturday: Partly cloudy.| High: 62º

Sunday: Partly cloudy.| High: 58º

Monday: Scattered showers. Windy.| High: 53º

Tuesday: Scattered rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 46º

