Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Still warm despite the wind and rain

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:27 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 05:27:57-04

CLEVELAND — We remain on the "warm side" of this latest weather pattern on Wednesday with the warm front to our north and a cold front approaching from the west. After a brief early shower, we should have many dry hours on Wednesday with a little sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Plan on highs in the lower 70s again.

The cold front arrives after midnight on Thursday. plan on a line of scattered thundershowers moving in behind the cold front with some brief moderate to heavy rain.

Thursday looks wetter and much cooler. Temps actually start in the upper 50s and either hold steady or drop through the day. That's the return to much cooler air as we head into the weekend. Expect a few rain showers on Saturday & Sunday as the Guardians & Browns play at home.

What To Expect:

  • Cloudy & warm on Wednesday
  • Few light showers today
  • Rain/thunder increases tonight
  • Much cooler to end the week

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Still warm. Isolated early showers. Thunder late afternoon & evening. Blustery.| High: 71º

Thursday: Few showers. Falling temps. Windy.| High: 56º

Friday: Few showers. Blustery.| High: 58º

Saturday: Partly cloudy.| High: 62º

Sunday: Partly cloudy.| High: 58º

Monday: Scattered showers. Windy.| High: 53º

Tuesday: Scattered rain (Wet snow flakes). Windy!| High: 46º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018