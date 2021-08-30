FORECAST: Storms followed by (well-deserved) relief from the heat

CLEVELAND — This morning's t-showers are shutting down... in the meantime, watch for flooded roads. Any of these downpours can quickly cause flooding especially in low lying areas or poor drainage areas.

After this morning, we should be mainly dry except for an isolated afternoon t-storms south of Akron. Plan on downpours and lightning followed by another, better shot at t-storms Tuesday. This chance again is south of Akron.

The biggest thing we'll notice with be the temp and humidity change. Today, middle 80s and HUMID. Tomorrow upper 70s with lower/middle 70s the rest of the work week! Mornings are even dropping into the 50s... It's going to feel so nice!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Spotty storms possible tonight

Not as hot Monday but still humid

More showers and storms Monday

Much cooler and less humid this week

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Isolated t-showers south. Not as hot. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Scattered showers south. Cooler. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Few showers possible from Ida remnants. Cooler. | High: 74º

Thursday: Bright sunshine, great! | High: 73º

