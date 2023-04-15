FORECAST: Storms return this weekend

CLEVELAND — Friday was the 3rd day in a row for 80 plus degrees in Cleveland with a high today of 82 degrees. The Akron/Canton Airport hit 83; Mansfield touched 84. Those last two temperatures set new record highs for the day.

A few spotty rain showers are possible Saturday morning with some rumbles of thunder expected by Saturday during the mid to late afternoon hours. We will still be warm in the middle/upper 70s. There should still be plenty of dry time on Saturday.

There is a better shot for rain on Sunday late afternoon and early evening as a strong cold front slides through the area. We might even have to deal with a couple of strong thunderstorms along this front with damaging wind gusts! Timing is generally about 3 to 9 pm Sunday. Before the front arrives: lots of warm dry weather with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

You will need warmer coats again to begin next work week. Below average temperatures return early next week. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will get stuck in the 40s. A few wet snow flakes may even be possible by early Tuesday morning! Brrrr.

What To Expect:

Isolated thundershowers Saturday

Plenty of dry time too

Sunday starts toasty and dry

Strong storms possible Sunday late afternoon

Much colder by Sunday evening/Monday

Few flakes early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Isolated AM showers. Few PM t'showers but still VERY warm. | High: 77º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Dry AM, PM thunderstorms. | High: 82º

Monday: Few rain/snow showers. Much cooler. Windy!| High: 47º

Tuesday: AM rain/snow mix. Windy. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Seasonal. | High: 60º

