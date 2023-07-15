Forecast: Storms return & then the smoke

CLEVELAND — We are turning up the heat a bit for Saturday. Highs in the middle and upper 80s will be common across Northern Ohio especially in our eastern and southern communities. There will likely be a large range of temperatures this afternoon with temps in the upper 70s to the west to the upper 80s to the east!

Low pressure approaching from the southwest will spin in scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has placed all of our area into a very small risk for severe storms during the afternoon and evening Saturday. Any storm could produce some brief damaging winds along with hail. Also, storms will be efficient rain-makers. So, watch for heavy rain and brief flash flooding where storms do occur. Stay alert!

Sunday stays warm with a few more isolated storms. Highs top out between 80 & 85. A large area of wildfire smoke has migrated into parts of Michigan and is visible on satellite maps. Computer guidance suggests that this smoke will arrive in Northern Ohio late Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday. Those of you with respiratory issues will need to monitor this developing situation.

Unsettled weather continues into next week with scattered storms returning on Monday.

What To Expect:

Steamy weekend

Upper 80s for many Saturday

Widely scattered storms Saturday PM

Small Severe Storm Risk Saturday

Isolated Sunday storms

Wildfire smoke possible early next week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Scattered PM storms. Isolated severe storms. | High: 87º

Sunday: Spotty PM storms. Partly cloudy. Warm. Smoky skies return | High: 85º

Monday: Scattered t-storms. Smoky!| High: 79º

Tuesday: Storms possible. | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter