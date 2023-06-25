FORECAST: Stormy Sunday

CLEVELAND — Sunday will start dry with increasing clouds, dew points and temperatures. Plan for it to get quickly and briefly HOT on Sunday, with temps in the 80s and many communities creeping toward 90 degrees. The warm-up does not last long as low-pressure storms will increase during the second half of the day. Some storms could be strong or severe, so be sure to stay weather aware on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will continue to stick around as we begin the new work week, but it will be much cooler! Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s on Monday and then into the lower 70s by Wednesday.

What To Expect:



Hot & Humid Sunday

Sunday PM/Eve Storms

Strong to Severe Possible

More rain and a cooler work week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: PM Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Hot & Humid.| High: 89º

Monday: Scattered T'showers. Cooler.| High: 77º

Tuesday: Showers Linger. Cool for June.| High: 74º

Wednesday: More clouds. Isolated shower. Cool.| High: 72º

Thursday: Drying Out. Some Sunshine. Warmer.| High: 77º

Friday: Rain chances return.| High: 82º

Saturday: Showers/Storm Possible.| High: 82º

