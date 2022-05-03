FORECAST: Strong Storms on Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Another potent system will bring waves of showers and storms to the area on Tuesday. Rain will increase during the morning and become widespread. Some storms could become strong or severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. Main concerns will be gusty damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures should bump up briefly to near 70 degrees by mid to late afternoon.

Behind Tuesday's system, look for cooler temperatures to return for the rest of the work week with another round of wet weather late Thursday and Friday and even Saturday!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Tuesday temperatures reach up to 70 degrees

Rain and storms increase Tuesday PM

Some storms could become strong or severe

Cooler weather returns for the rest of the work week with more rain

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: More rain and storm. Some strong storms PM. Warmer.| High: 70º

Wednesday: Showers end early. Cooler.| High: 54º

Thursday: Few PM showers.| High: 61º

Friday: Rain increases.| High: 63º

Saturday: Rain lingers. Slightly cooler.| High: 58º

