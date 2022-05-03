FORECAST: Strong Storms on Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Another potent system will bring waves of showers and storms to the area on Tuesday. Rain will increase during the morning and become widespread. Some storms could become strong or severe Tuesday afternoon and evening. Main concerns will be gusty damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures should bump up briefly to near 70 degrees by mid to late afternoon.
Behind Tuesday's system, look for cooler temperatures to return for the rest of the work week with another round of wet weather late Thursday and Friday and even Saturday!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Tuesday temperatures reach up to 70 degrees
- Rain and storms increase Tuesday PM
- Some storms could become strong or severe
- Cooler weather returns for the rest of the work week with more rain
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: More rain and storm. Some strong storms PM. Warmer.| High: 70º
Wednesday: Showers end early. Cooler.| High: 54º
Thursday: Few PM showers.| High: 61º
Friday: Rain increases.| High: 63º
Saturday: Rain lingers. Slightly cooler.| High: 58º
