FORECAST: Strong storms today bringing fall chill tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Na na na na, hey hey hey, good bye! That's what we're saying to the sunny-70s we've had all week. Today we're saying hello to t-storms and tomorrow we're welcoming some chilly air!

Plan on 65-70 degrees today before the storms roll in. Those storms are sliding from west to east late morning through the afternoon.. should be pulling out by the PM commute. That's good news for the Browns game but not good news for the First Pour of Christmas Ale at Great Lakes Brewery today. Plan on gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning as the storms roll through.

Thankfully these roll through and out of Ohio by the evening commute. Thunder should be gone by the time we're tailgating for the Browns and definitely by the time we get to kickoff at 8:20pm. I would plan on a few light rain showers but nothing heavy and nothing dangerous.

That trend rolls through Friday and into the weekend. Plan on light showers off and on and 50s Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

Thursday: Soaked with widespread rain likely. | High: 66º

Friday: A few lingering showers and cooling temps. | High: 50º

Saturday: More showers and chilly. | High: 55º

Sunday: A few showers, still chilly. | High: 56º

Monday: Scattered rain likely and still chilly. | High: 55º

