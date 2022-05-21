FORECAST: Strong to Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

CLEVELAND — Very warm and muggy air Saturday will fuel severe afternoon thunderstorms!

A slow-moving cold front will sit just to our northwest Saturday and Saturday night. The very warm & humid air out ahead of the front should help our temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s by early to mid afternoon. Scattered showers and stronger thunderstorms should develop in Western Ohio by early afternoon and then move east southeast by mid to late day. Timing for these storms is generally from about 3 pm in our western counties thru 7 to 9 pm in our southeastern counties. Some of the storms could contain large hail and damaging winds above 50 mph. There is also a very small tornado chance across all of Northern Ohio thru Saturday evening.

Thundershowers linger Sunday morning with temperatures falling out of the 60s into the 50s closer by lunch time. Marathon Runners can expect a few showers Sunday morning with temperatures falling into the 50s during the race. The Akron/Canton/Mansfield areas should hold on to milder temperatures a bit longer into the afternoon degrees. Grab the Spring coat!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Dry, muggy and breezy tonight

Highs 85 to 90 on Saturday

Severe storms possible late Saturday afternoon

Cooler 60s by Sunday afternoon

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE BETWEEN 3PM AND 9PM. Windy, very warm & humid. | High: 87º

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered t-showers early. Cooler. Falling temps during the afternoon.| Morning High: 65º

Monday: Much Cooler & drier. | High: 59º

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, seasonable.| High: 74º

