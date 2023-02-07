FORECAST: Strong winds impacting our Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Warmer today but don't forget about the wind. It'll impact almost all of us today. Gusts over 40mph is enough for debris, not enough for damage but your garbage can could easily end up in your neighbors yard. Be careful driving today also, high profile vehicles may get blown around a bit.

In addition to the wind, we're dodging a few rain showers. Plan on a light showers at times, best shot is south this afternoon. We dry out for Wednesday... calming our winds, too!

Should be pretty solid Wednesday with mid-40 and light winds. It's a brief calm though. Strong winds, scattered rain and temps pushing near 60º all likely again Thursday.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Few showers Tuesday

Gusts over 40mph Tuesday

Tuesday highs in the middle/upper 50s

Wild temperatures swings this week

More high winds on Thursday with highs near 60

Snow possible on Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few rain showers along with warmer temps and gusts over 40mph. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Cloudy & cooler. | High: 45º

Thursday: Warm & wet again with winds gusting over 40mph.| High: 59º

Friday: Cloudy & cool. | High: 46º

Saturday: Rain to snow showers. Colder. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. | High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: