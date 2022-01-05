FORECAST: Strong winds pushing frigid temps and snow back into Ohio

CLEVELAND — WIND ADVISORY is in effect Wednesday from 7AM-10PM for Erie, Huron, Lorain, Medina, Richland & Ashland counties and from Noon to Midnight for Cuyahoga, Lake & N. Ashtabula counties. Be careful driving and secure loose lightweight objects with 40-50 mph gusts possible.

I hope you enjoyed today's sunshine... it doesn't last. The seasonable temps don't last either. Winds are already gusting over 30mphkeeping temps near 40º this morning. Stronger and shifting winds take over by midday with temperatures taking a dive. Gusts over 40mph with temps dropping into the 20s by sunset. We will likely dip into the teens by early Thursday.

Thankfully we're mainly dry for that drop. I can't rule out a quick burst of a mix or a few light snow showers Wednesday PM. But most are dry until late Thursday into Friday. Best shot for snow then will be our southern counties and up around the snow belt. Temps are holding in the 20s Friday with spotty snow showers. Accumulation appears to be fairly minor.

We are drier for Saturday but Sunday looks wet with rain and a few snowflakes possible.

Stick with the Power of 5 Weather Team and stay up to date with the latest weather.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Near 40 until midday

40º -> 20s by sunset

Wind Advisory Wednesday with 40-50 mph gusts possible

Frigid cold and lake effect Thu & Fri

More rain this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Falling temps by afternoon with a light mix possible. Wind Advisory.| High: 38º -> 20s by sunset

Thursday: Blast of arctic air moves in with a few snow showers. | High: 25º

Friday: Frigid temps with lake effect snow. | High: 24º

Saturday: Some sunshine and thawing temps before rain returns overnight. | High: 36º

Sunday: Milder but much wetter, especially early. | High: 44º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: