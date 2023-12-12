FORECAST: Subtle temperature swings but we're staying dry

CLEVELAND — Quiet! That's the moral of this week's weather story... The weather pattern is quiet and relatively seasonable the rest of the work week. Sunshine coming back today with a GUSTY southwest wind helping temps jump back into the middle 40s. Keep 2-hands on the wheel if you're out and about running errands.
We'll drop back into the 30s Wednesday thanks to a couple more clouds and a northwest breeze. Add an extra layer for working outside tomorrow.
Late week sun will help us rebound with temps pushing near 50º by Friday.
What To Expect:
- Brighter & breezy Tuesday
- Cooler Wednesday
- Much milder late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Gusty with more sun & milder temps. | High: 45º
Wednesday: More sunshine. Colder. | High: 36º
Thursday: Mostly sunny & seasonable. | High: 44º
Friday: Sunny & a bit warmer. | High: 50º
