Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Summer heat hanging on a few more days

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:15 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 06:15:29-04

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is here! I know... It's October... but we'll feel real October, fall-like chill in a few days. For now, it's sunshine and heat.

We're heating up to near 80º today with lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday... Get your outdoor chores done, this weather won't last. We're bringing rain back to NE OH late Thursday and into Friday as temps take a dive. I'm expecting 70s Thursday, 60s Friday and 50s Saturday and Sunday. Break out the umbrellas then the extra layers.

What To Expect:

  • Foggy mornings
  • Bright afternoon
  • Big time heat
  • Rain late week
  • Much cooler by the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Bright & warm. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Bright & warmer. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Bright & hot. | High: 84º

Thursday: More clouds with rain returning late. | High: 79º

Friday: Scattered rain with cooler temps. | High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018