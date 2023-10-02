FORECAST: Summer heat hanging on a few more days

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is here! I know... It's October... but we'll feel real October, fall-like chill in a few days. For now, it's sunshine and heat.

We're heating up to near 80º today with lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday... Get your outdoor chores done, this weather won't last. We're bringing rain back to NE OH late Thursday and into Friday as temps take a dive. I'm expecting 70s Thursday, 60s Friday and 50s Saturday and Sunday. Break out the umbrellas then the extra layers.

What To Expect:



Foggy mornings

Bright afternoon

Big time heat

Rain late week

Much cooler by the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Bright & warm. | High: 78º

Tuesday: Bright & warmer. | High: 82º

Wednesday: Bright & hot. | High: 84º

Thursday: More clouds with rain returning late. | High: 79º

Friday: Scattered rain with cooler temps. | High: 68º

