FORECAST: Summer heat & humidity fueling storms this week

CLEVELAND — Summer heat trying to hang on today. We're near 80 along the lake shore with more clouds. Sun still in control the farther south you go though. Akron may make it back to 87 this afternoon with more sun than clouds. It's that breezy south wind. Everyone has the south wind tomorrow helping us heat up to almost 90º. Hot for Tuesday afternoon. That heat fueling storms though.
Plan on storms late Tuesday as cooler air pushes in. Some of the storms could be strong to potentially damaging late Tuesday and through Wednesday. Localized flooding is likely the biggest threat.
Dryer air settling in the finish the work week out with highs stabilizing in the upper 70s/lower 80s through the weekend.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- More clouds along the lake shore
- More sunshine inland
- More heat inland, also (upper 80s)
- Better rain chances mid-week
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Clouds north, sun south. Warm & humid. | High: 80º
Tuesday: Breezy and HOT fueling late day t-storms. | High: 88º
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. cooler. | High: 75º
Thursday: Lingering t-showers. | High: 76º
