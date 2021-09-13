FORECAST: Summer heat & humidity fueling storms this week

CLEVELAND — Summer heat trying to hang on today. We're near 80 along the lake shore with more clouds. Sun still in control the farther south you go though. Akron may make it back to 87 this afternoon with more sun than clouds. It's that breezy south wind. Everyone has the south wind tomorrow helping us heat up to almost 90º. Hot for Tuesday afternoon. That heat fueling storms though.

Plan on storms late Tuesday as cooler air pushes in. Some of the storms could be strong to potentially damaging late Tuesday and through Wednesday. Localized flooding is likely the biggest threat.

Dryer air settling in the finish the work week out with highs stabilizing in the upper 70s/lower 80s through the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

More clouds along the lake shore

More sunshine inland

More heat inland, also (upper 80s)

Better rain chances mid-week

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Clouds north, sun south. Warm & humid. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Breezy and HOT fueling late day t-storms. | High: 88º

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. cooler. | High: 75º

Thursday: Lingering t-showers. | High: 76º

