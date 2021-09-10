Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Summer heat returning this weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland Weather from News 5
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 6:15 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 07:13:07-04

CLEVELAND — Our fall-like feel continues today. After a couple morning showers, we're bright and comfortable. Temps ranging from 70-75º. Enjoy it because the 80s are coming back... tomorrow!
Heat climbing again this weekend and into next week. Some spots approaching 90º on Tuesday. We will start talking about better rain chances
Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Isolated AM showers
  • Highs in the 70s
  • MUCH warmer weekend ahead
  • Better rain chances next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Isolated AM shower. Sunny & mild.| High: 74º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 82º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Mainly dry. | High: 86º

Monday: Isolated showers. Still warm. | High: 82º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018