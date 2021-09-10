FORECAST: Summer heat returning this weekend

CLEVELAND — Our fall-like feel continues today. After a couple morning showers, we're bright and comfortable. Temps ranging from 70-75º. Enjoy it because the 80s are coming back... tomorrow!
Heat climbing again this weekend and into next week. Some spots approaching 90º on Tuesday. We will start talking about better rain chances
Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Isolated AM showers
- Highs in the 70s
- MUCH warmer weekend ahead
- Better rain chances next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Isolated AM shower. Sunny & mild.| High: 74º
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 82º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Mainly dry. | High: 86º
Monday: Isolated showers. Still warm. | High: 82º
