FORECAST: Summer heat returning this weekend

CLEVELAND — Our fall-like feel continues today. After a couple morning showers, we're bright and comfortable. Temps ranging from 70-75º. Enjoy it because the 80s are coming back... tomorrow!

Heat climbing again this weekend and into next week. Some spots approaching 90º on Tuesday. We will start talking about better rain chances

Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...

FORECAST HEADLINES

Isolated AM showers

Highs in the 70s

MUCH warmer weekend ahead

Better rain chances next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Isolated AM shower. Sunny & mild.| High: 74º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 82º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Mainly dry. | High: 86º

Monday: Isolated showers. Still warm. | High: 82º

