FORECAST: Summer heat today before fall settles in

CLEVELAND — Summer heat is here... for 1 day. Tomorrow fall comes back and sticks around the rest of the week. Plan on near 80º this afternoon with gusts hitting as high as 30mph. Make sure you're planning ahead for the wind. It'll have an impact on anyone working outside.

I can't rule out an isolated shower today but most of us are dry until tomorrow. Plan on more clouds and a few rain showers Tuesday as the cooler air settles in. We're near 70 each afternoon starting tomorrow through next weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Isolated showers today

Mainly dry, bright & hot

Gusts to 30mph today

A few showers Tuesday

Cooler, drier the rest of the week

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Hot & gusty with an shower possible. | High: 80º

Tuesday: A few showers and cooler air. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Nice fall day. | High: 69º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 69º

