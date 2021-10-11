FORECAST: Summer heat won't let us go

CLEVELAND — Kicking off the work week with more summer heat, more summer sunshine and eventually summer t-showers. The rain holds off until tonight/Tuesday with even better shots at rain late week.

In the meantime, plan o sun early today followed by high clouds and a more overcast sky closer to the PM Drive. We're dry today, though.

Today's increasing clouds will lead to an isolated shot at rain overnight and into Tuesday. May even work in some downpours with occasional thunder Tuesday afternoon. That'll drop temps a bit too. Not a ton though.

We briefly dry out Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s before our next storm system moves in Thursday. That will bump our rain chances up heading into the weekend.

Most of this week will be above average. However, cooler temperatures (although average) will move back in by the weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Dry and warm evening.

Winds decreasing.

Temperatures continue to warm Monday.

Another warm week ahead.

A few chances for storms.

Cooler temperatures return next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Sunny then cloudy, very warm. High: 81º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated T-showers. High: 76º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 75º

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few T-showers. High: 78º

Friday: Scattered showers/storms. Cool-down begins. High: 74º

Saturday: Scattered showers. Much cooler. High: 67º

