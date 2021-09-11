FORECAST: Summer is Not Over Yet!

CLEVELAND — Say goodbye to the fall like temperatures! We are heating back up! Warmer temperatures move in this weekend and into next week.
Saturday stays mostly sunny & dry with highs near 80 degrees.
It will be very warm & muggy on Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by mid-afternoon with more humidity.
Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday especially in our northern communities.
Rain chances will increase by mid-week.
Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...
FORECAST HEADLINES
- MUCH warmer weekend ahead
- Near 80 degrees Saturday
- Even warmer and more humid on Sunday
- Better rain chances next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 81º
Tonight: Not as cool. Few clouds. | Low: 68º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Isolated showers north. | High: 86º
Monday: Isolated showers. Large range of temps across area. | High: 83º
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Warm. | High: 87º
