FORECAST: Summer is Not Over Yet!

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 7:46 AM, Sep 11, 2021
CLEVELAND — Say goodbye to the fall like temperatures! We are heating back up! Warmer temperatures move in this weekend and into next week.

Saturday stays mostly sunny & dry with highs near 80 degrees.

It will be very warm & muggy on Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by mid-afternoon with more humidity.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday especially in our northern communities.

Rain chances will increase by mid-week.

Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • MUCH warmer weekend ahead
  • Near 80 degrees Saturday
  • Even warmer and more humid on Sunday
  • Better rain chances next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 81º

Tonight: Not as cool. Few clouds. | Low: 68º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Isolated showers north. | High: 86º

Monday: Isolated showers. Large range of temps across area. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Warm. | High: 87º

