FORECAST: Summer is Not Over Yet!

CLEVELAND — Say goodbye to the fall like temperatures! We are heating back up! Warmer temperatures move in this weekend and into next week.

Saturday stays mostly sunny & dry with highs near 80 degrees.

It will be very warm & muggy on Sunday. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by mid-afternoon with more humidity.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday and Monday especially in our northern communities.

Rain chances will increase by mid-week.

Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...

FORECAST HEADLINES

MUCH warmer weekend ahead

Near 80 degrees Saturday

Even warmer and more humid on Sunday

Better rain chances next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 81º

Tonight: Not as cool. Few clouds. | Low: 68º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Isolated showers north. | High: 86º

Monday: Isolated showers. Large range of temps across area. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Warm. | High: 87º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: