FORECAST: Summer starts this week but it's already hot

Summer officially begins this Wednesday at 10:57 AM EDT and it is going to feel like it! Temperatures will be in the 80s for the coming week. Juneteenth will start off dry, but cannot rule out a few showers in our southern most communities Monday evening. The best chances for rain look to be on Tuesday and potentially next weekend. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!
What To Expect:
- Not as cool overnight
- Warmer work week
- On and off rain/storm chances
- More noticeable humidity
Daily Breakdown:
Juneteenth: Hot with isolated t-showers possible south. | High: 84º
Tuesday: Hot with slightly better t-shower chances| High: 86º
Summer starts: Hot with isolated t-showers south.| High: 84º
Thursday: Not as hot with a few t-showers.| High: 82º
Friday: Few t-showers possible, still very warm.| High: 81º
Saturday: Scattered t-showers. Still warm.| High: 78º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter