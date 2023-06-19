FORECAST: Summer starts this week but it's already hot

Summer officially begins this Wednesday at 10:57 AM EDT and it is going to feel like it! Temperatures will be in the 80s for the coming week. Juneteenth will start off dry, but cannot rule out a few showers in our southern most communities Monday evening. The best chances for rain look to be on Tuesday and potentially next weekend. We are still in drought across most of NE Ohio - so any rain is welcomed!

What To Expect:



Not as cool overnight

Warmer work week

On and off rain/storm chances

More noticeable humidity

Daily Breakdown:

Juneteenth: Hot with isolated t-showers possible south. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Hot with slightly better t-shower chances| High: 86º

Summer starts: Hot with isolated t-showers south.| High: 84º

Thursday: Not as hot with a few t-showers.| High: 82º

Friday: Few t-showers possible, still very warm.| High: 81º

Saturday: Scattered t-showers. Still warm.| High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter