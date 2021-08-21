FORECAST: Summer sunshine and heat building into Ohio for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Saturday looks mainly dry...with the exception of a random, brief, pop-up rain shower during the heat of the afternoon. Its will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday's thunderstorm chances are slim as well. Isolated storms are possible after noon into the early evening hours. Most of us though will stay dry. Temperatures will rebound back into the middle 80s with more humidity settling in during the day.
As we move into next week, temperatures are expected to climb even more! We could be flirting with 90 degrees a few times next week.
We'll keep a close eye on it!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Very warm & humid on Saturday
- Mainly dry on Saturday
- Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday
- Big heat, humidity next week
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity. Stray storm.| High: 86º
Sunday: An isolated t-storm for the Browns game. Still humid.| High: 87º
Monday: Mainly dry. Gets warmer.| High: 85º
Tuesday: Stays warm! Storms possible.| High: 88º
