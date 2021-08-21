FORECAST: Summer sunshine and heat building into Ohio for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Saturday looks mainly dry...with the exception of a random, brief, pop-up rain shower during the heat of the afternoon. Its will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday's thunderstorm chances are slim as well. Isolated storms are possible after noon into the early evening hours. Most of us though will stay dry. Temperatures will rebound back into the middle 80s with more humidity settling in during the day.

As we move into next week, temperatures are expected to climb even more! We could be flirting with 90 degrees a few times next week.

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Very warm & humid on Saturday

Mainly dry on Saturday

Isolated thunder for Browns Sunday

Big heat, humidity next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Some sunshine and humidity. Stray storm.| High: 86º

Sunday: An isolated t-storm for the Browns game. Still humid.| High: 87º

Monday: Mainly dry. Gets warmer.| High: 85º

Tuesday: Stays warm! Storms possible.| High: 88º

