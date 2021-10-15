FORECAST: Summer warmth & storms followed by "Fall"-ing temps

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday!
Plan on storms today. Wetter west this morning. rain and a few rumbles. Nothing severe or damaging.
Should start making its way closer to CLE during GMA. Better shot at stronger storms this afternoon though. Those could be damaging/severe.
We'll have to watch the entire afternoon/evening for storms. Heavy rain is the biggest threat with localized wind damage. This rolls into Friday Night Football. Should just be soaking rain overnight into Saturday.
Plan on drying out Saturday afternoon as temps drop into the 50s.40s with lake effect showers Sunday early followed by about 60 for a high.
Browns game (kickoff 4:05) near 60 before dropping into the 50s toward the end.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Scattered strong storms Friday
- Soaking rain Saturday
- Drier and cooler for Browns Sunday
- Taste of fall this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Rain and a few strong storms likely. Still warm. High: 78º
Saturday: Rainy & windy with falling temperatures. Wind gusts to 35 mph. High: 58º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. Feeling like fall for the Browns game. High: 60º
Monday: Staying dry and cool. High: 64º
