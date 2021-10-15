FORECAST: Summer warmth & storms followed by "Fall"-ing temps

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday!

Plan on storms today. Wetter west this morning. rain and a few rumbles. Nothing severe or damaging.

Should start making its way closer to CLE during GMA. Better shot at stronger storms this afternoon though. Those could be damaging/severe.

We'll have to watch the entire afternoon/evening for storms. Heavy rain is the biggest threat with localized wind damage. This rolls into Friday Night Football. Should just be soaking rain overnight into Saturday.

Plan on drying out Saturday afternoon as temps drop into the 50s.40s with lake effect showers Sunday early followed by about 60 for a high.

Browns game (kickoff 4:05) near 60 before dropping into the 50s toward the end.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Scattered strong storms Friday

Soaking rain Saturday

Drier and cooler for Browns Sunday

Taste of fall this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Rain and a few strong storms likely. Still warm. High: 78º

Saturday: Rainy & windy with falling temperatures. Wind gusts to 35 mph. High: 58º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and drying out. Feeling like fall for the Browns game. High: 60º

Monday: Staying dry and cool. High: 64º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: