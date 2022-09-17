FORECAST: Summery Weekend

CLEVELAND — The southerly wind shift is a sign of the warmer air that is to come... starting today! Hazy sunshine but highs still jump to near 80º. We're looking at middle 80s this weekend.
Saturday should see highs return to Summer-like levels in the lower and middle 80s. Filtered sunshine is expected as high thin cirrus clouds mix with some wild fire smoke from out west. Browns Sunday looks warm & dry with highs in the middle 80s!
We're dry until late Sunday night and into Monday. Showers and storms are likely on Monday and into Tuesday. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms early next week.
What To Expect:
- Dry & warm tonight
- Muggier Saturday
- Summer-like heat for Browns Sunday
- Evening Rain on Sunday
- Rain/storms likely on Monday
Daily Breakdown:
Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 83º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer. Late rain.| High: 85º
Monday: Not as hot with rain/storms likely.| High: 77º
Tuesday: Rain - especially early.| High: 80º
Wednesday: Dry & warm.| High: 87º
Thursday: AM showers. Turning cooler.| High: 67º
