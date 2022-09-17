Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Summery Weekend

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 08:49:28-04

CLEVELAND — The southerly wind shift is a sign of the warmer air that is to come... starting today! Hazy sunshine but highs still jump to near 80º. We're looking at middle 80s this weekend.

Saturday should see highs return to Summer-like levels in the lower and middle 80s. Filtered sunshine is expected as high thin cirrus clouds mix with some wild fire smoke from out west. Browns Sunday looks warm & dry with highs in the middle 80s!

We're dry until late Sunday night and into Monday. Showers and storms are likely on Monday and into Tuesday. We will be watching for any strong or severe storms early next week.

What To Expect:

  • Dry & warm tonight
  • Muggier Saturday
  • Summer-like heat for Browns Sunday
  • Evening Rain on Sunday
  • Rain/storms likely on Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 83º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer. Late rain.| High: 85º

Monday: Not as hot with rain/storms likely.| High: 77º

Tuesday: Rain - especially early.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Dry & warm.| High: 87º

Thursday: AM showers. Turning cooler.| High: 67º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018