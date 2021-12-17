FORECAST: Sun -> clouds -> rain -> snow as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Cooler, more seasonal temperatures hang around through the weekend. Rain showers arrive Friday night and continue on and off thru mid afternoon Saturday. We could see a little wet snow mixing in at times.
Most of the rain is gone for the Browns Game. But, I still cant rule out a brief shower or even a few snow flakes by the end of the 4th quarter. Highs Saturday top out near 40 degrees early in the day before dropping.
A few lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday. It stays cold with highs in the middle 30s. Stay warm.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Much calmer, colder Friday
- Rain for Saturday
- Isolated rain or snow for the Browns
- Lake effect snow Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Friday: Morning sunshine. Clouds for the afternoon. | High: 43º
Saturday: Scattered rain. Light snow late. | High: 41º
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 33º
Monday: Mostly sunny. | High: 43º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 36º
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 39º
