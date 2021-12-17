FORECAST: Sun -> clouds -> rain -> snow as we head into the weekend

CLEVELAND — Cooler, more seasonal temperatures hang around through the weekend. Rain showers arrive Friday night and continue on and off thru mid afternoon Saturday. We could see a little wet snow mixing in at times.

Most of the rain is gone for the Browns Game. But, I still cant rule out a brief shower or even a few snow flakes by the end of the 4th quarter. Highs Saturday top out near 40 degrees early in the day before dropping.

A few lake effect snow showers are possible Sunday. It stays cold with highs in the middle 30s. Stay warm.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Much calmer, colder Friday

Rain for Saturday

Isolated rain or snow for the Browns

Lake effect snow Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Morning sunshine. Clouds for the afternoon. | High: 43º

Saturday: Scattered rain. Light snow late. | High: 41º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow possible. | High: 33º

Monday: Mostly sunny. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 36º

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. | High: 39º

