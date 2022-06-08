FORECAST: Sun helping us today before more storms roll in

CLEVELAND — Foggy! Give yourself plenty of extra time to get to work this morning... visibility under 1/4mi will really slow down the interstates. City streets start slowing down when that visibility gets under 1/8mi. Be safe and get out the door a bit early.

Should be a GREAT day after our morning fog "burns off." You'll hear meteorologists say that from time to time... Fog doesn't really "burn" off but as temps warm, the air sort of relaxes and instead of cooling and condensation creating fog, warming and evaporation occurs.

We're back in the middle/upper 70s today with some sun before storms roll back in. Plan on strong storms this evening and overnight. We may even get in on some severe weather with wind damage being the main threat. That threat drops overnight and into Thursday morning with only a few showers left over. Showers and cooler air!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Dense fog this morning

Sunshine taking over quickly

Storms returning this evening/overnight

Drying out after Thursday AM showers

Keeping it comfortable through the weekend

Limited rain chances ahead

BIG heat possible next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Dry start, rain & thunder late. | High: 76º

Thursday: Wet start, Drying afternoon. | High: 70º

Friday: Spotty rain and pleasant. | High: 74º

Saturday: AM Showers. | High: 71º

Sunday: Clouds/peeks of sun. Dry. | High: 70º

