FORECAST: Sun helping us today before more storms roll in

CLEVELAND — Foggy! Give yourself plenty of extra time to get to work this morning... visibility under 1/4mi will really slow down the interstates. City streets start slowing down when that visibility gets under 1/8mi. Be safe and get out the door a bit early.
Should be a GREAT day after our morning fog "burns off." You'll hear meteorologists say that from time to time... Fog doesn't really "burn" off but as temps warm, the air sort of relaxes and instead of cooling and condensation creating fog, warming and evaporation occurs.
We're back in the middle/upper 70s today with some sun before storms roll back in. Plan on strong storms this evening and overnight. We may even get in on some severe weather with wind damage being the main threat. That threat drops overnight and into Thursday morning with only a few showers left over. Showers and cooler air!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Dense fog this morning
- Sunshine taking over quickly
- Storms returning this evening/overnight
- Drying out after Thursday AM showers
- Keeping it comfortable through the weekend
- Limited rain chances ahead
- BIG heat possible next week.
DETAILED FORECAST:
Wednesday: Dry start, rain & thunder late. | High: 76º
Thursday: Wet start, Drying afternoon. | High: 70º
Friday: Spotty rain and pleasant. | High: 74º
Saturday: AM Showers. | High: 71º
Sunday: Clouds/peeks of sun. Dry. | High: 70º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter