FORECAST: Sun making an appearance!

CLEVELAND — A fast-weakening low pressure center will move into Southern Ohio Friday afternoon. A few isolated rain showers are possible Friday evening. I would expect at least a little sunshine Friday morning before clouds thicken up a bit during the afternoon hours. Highs Friday hang in the 40s again.
Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible again on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s for the next several days.
Stay up to date right here and stay dry...
What To Expect:
- Clearing out a bit overnight
- Isolated shower chance late Friday
- Another shot at rain late Saturday
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Sunshine peeking today! clouds & rain tonight | High: 42º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 44º
Sunday: Cloudy skies. | High: 41º
Monday: Mostly cloudy. | High 38º
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 42º
Wednesday: Better chance for rain. | High: 45º
