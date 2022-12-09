Watch Now
FORECAST: Sun making an appearance!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:01 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 06:01:18-05

CLEVELAND — A fast-weakening low pressure center will move into Southern Ohio Friday afternoon. A few isolated rain showers are possible Friday evening. I would expect at least a little sunshine Friday morning before clouds thicken up a bit during the afternoon hours. Highs Friday hang in the 40s again.

Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible again on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s for the next several days.

What To Expect:

  • Clearing out a bit overnight
  • Isolated shower chance late Friday
  • Another shot at rain late Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Sunshine peeking today! clouds & rain tonight | High: 42º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 44º

Sunday: Cloudy skies. | High: 41º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. | High 38º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Better chance for rain. | High: 45º

