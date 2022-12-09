FORECAST: Sun making an appearance!

CLEVELAND — A fast-weakening low pressure center will move into Southern Ohio Friday afternoon. A few isolated rain showers are possible Friday evening. I would expect at least a little sunshine Friday morning before clouds thicken up a bit during the afternoon hours. Highs Friday hang in the 40s again.

Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible again on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s for the next several days.

Stay up to date right here and stay dry...

What To Expect:

Clearing out a bit overnight

Isolated shower chance late Friday

Another shot at rain late Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Sunshine peeking today! clouds & rain tonight | High: 42º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 44º

Sunday: Cloudy skies. | High: 41º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. | High 38º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Better chance for rain. | High: 45º

