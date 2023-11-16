FORECAST: Sun, mild today before rain, chill arrive tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Make sure you enjoy today... sunshine and 60s... it won't last. Today is probably one of the best days we'll have the rest if the month. Incredibly bright & mild. It all changes Friday.

Plan on clouds coming back overnight keeping temps in the lower 50s. Those clouds leading to rain starting Friday morning and lasting into the afternoon. Temps drop along with the rain. We're dropping from the 50s into the 40s by the afternoon with 30s overnight. Thankfully we're drying out. I can't rule out a couple lake effect snow showers Saturday morning but most of us are rain and snow free all weekend.

What To Expect:



Incredible Thursday

Rain returns Friday

Chilly weekend

Watching next week's Travel Weather closely



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Beautiful November weather. | High: 67º

Friday: Scattered rain likely with cooler temps late.| High: 54º (by noon then dropping)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chilly temperatures.| High: 44º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chilly for Browns Game.| High: 46º

Monday: More clouds. Touch warmer.| High: 45º

Tuesday: Looking SOAKED with cooler are.| High: 49º

