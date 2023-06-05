FORECAST: Sun returning this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s with limited rain chances.
As temperatures warm throughout the week, it appears rain chances will increase by next weekend. We are do for rain! Cleveland has not received rain in over two weeks. Early stages of drought have begun to show up across NE Ohio, so it is important to get beneficial rain soon.
What To Expect:
- Slim rain chances for the next 7 days
- Cooling trend next week
- Highs in the low 70s
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Isolated thunder. Near norm. | High: 74º
Tuesday: . Comfortable. | High: 74º
Wednesday: Cooler & dry. | High: 71º
Thursday: Bit milder. | High: 72º
Friday: Seasonable temps. | High: 75º
