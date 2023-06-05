FORECAST: Sun returning this afternoon

CLEVELAND — Following a couple cold fronts, temperatures will be cooler by next week with highs in the low 70s with limited rain chances.

As temperatures warm throughout the week, it appears rain chances will increase by next weekend. We are do for rain! Cleveland has not received rain in over two weeks. Early stages of drought have begun to show up across NE Ohio, so it is important to get beneficial rain soon.

What To Expect:



Slim rain chances for the next 7 days

Cooling trend next week

Highs in the low 70s

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Isolated thunder. Near norm. | High: 74º

Tuesday: . Comfortable. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Cooler & dry. | High: 71º

Thursday: Bit milder. | High: 72º

Friday: Seasonable temps. | High: 75º

