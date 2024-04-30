Watch Now
FORECAST: Sun taking over after a soaker to start

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 2:49 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 02:49:56-04

CLEVELAND — We're SOAKED this morning. Thankfully it's a quick moving front. That means we dry out midday and sun comes back this afternoon. Be safe this morning on the roads with ponding and low visibility likely.

Sunshine and a light norhwest wind helping us dry quickly this afternoon. Temps should rebound nicely, also, with highs approaching 70º. We're cool quickly overnight with Wednesday morning lows dipping into the 40s. Chill for sure but we rebound.

We're back in the upper 70s by the afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. We'll drop a few degrees Thursday but rebound again Friday before storms roll back in.

What To Expect:

  • Soaked AM Drive
  • Brighter PM Drive
  • Warm & dry again mid-week
  • Late Week rain & thunder

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Cooler with scattered t-showers early.| High: 67º

Wednesday: Drier and warmer Again.| High: 78º

Thursday: Still warm with a slim shot at t-showers.| High: 72º

Friday: Scattered rain & t-storms.| High: 80º

Saturday: Cooler with a few showers.| High: 71º

