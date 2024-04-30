FORECAST: Sun taking over after a soaker to start

CLEVELAND — We're SOAKED this morning. Thankfully it's a quick moving front. That means we dry out midday and sun comes back this afternoon. Be safe this morning on the roads with ponding and low visibility likely.
Sunshine and a light norhwest wind helping us dry quickly this afternoon. Temps should rebound nicely, also, with highs approaching 70º. We're cool quickly overnight with Wednesday morning lows dipping into the 40s. Chill for sure but we rebound.
We're back in the upper 70s by the afternoon with a breezy southwest wind. We'll drop a few degrees Thursday but rebound again Friday before storms roll back in.
What To Expect:
- Soaked AM Drive
- Brighter PM Drive
- Warm & dry again mid-week
- Late Week rain & thunder
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Cooler with scattered t-showers early.| High: 67º
Wednesday: Drier and warmer Again.| High: 78º
Thursday: Still warm with a slim shot at t-showers.| High: 72º
Friday: Scattered rain & t-storms.| High: 80º
Saturday: Cooler with a few showers.| High: 71º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter