Forecast: Sun! That big burning ball of gas in the sky helping temps soar today

CLEVELAND — Ready for sunshine?! Good... because we have it today! Sunshine teaming up with a southwest breeze helping temps soar this afternoon. We're back in the upper 40s today before the chill returns Friday. Don't worry though, the sun comes right back this weekend. We're drying out quickly after isolated rain/snow showers tonight and into Friday.
The sun is on it's way back... Sunshine and gradually warmer temps. Both Saturday AND Sunday should be milder with temps back in the 40s... closer to 50º if you're south of Akron!
That trend rolls into the next work week.
What To Expect:
- Sunshine today!
- Warmer temps today!
- Slim rain shot Thursday night
- Tracking weekend sunshine
Daily Breakdown
Thursday: Partly sunny. | High: 49º
Friday: Some sunshine late. | High: 35º
Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 42º
Sunday: Mostly sunny. | High: 43º
