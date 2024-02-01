Forecast: Sun! That big burning ball of gas in the sky helping temps soar today

CLEVELAND — Ready for sunshine?! Good... because we have it today! Sunshine teaming up with a southwest breeze helping temps soar this afternoon. We're back in the upper 40s today before the chill returns Friday. Don't worry though, the sun comes right back this weekend. We're drying out quickly after isolated rain/snow showers tonight and into Friday.

The sun is on it's way back... Sunshine and gradually warmer temps. Both Saturday AND Sunday should be milder with temps back in the 40s... closer to 50º if you're south of Akron!

That trend rolls into the next work week.

What To Expect:



Sunshine today!

Warmer temps today!

Slim rain shot Thursday night

Tracking weekend sunshine

Daily Breakdown

Thursday: Partly sunny. | High: 49º

Friday: Some sunshine late. | High: 35º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. | High: 42º

Sunday: Mostly sunny. | High: 43º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter