FORECAST: Sun trying to take over bringing rebounding temps

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:12 AM, Oct 10, 2023
CLEVELAND — Yikes! Fall is here! The chill is here!

Temps are only rebounding into the 50s again this afternoon. The sun will help, though. Especially after such a chilly night. Thankfully, southwest winds have taken over and the lake effect rain has really shut down. I still can't rule out a couple showers north and east but most are dry today.

We're a few degrees warmer Wednesday but clouds coming back late int he day will lead to rain Thursday. Plan around the rain chances Thursday then plan to get OUTSIDE Friday! Probably our warmest day we'll have for awhile. Temps could touch 70º!

What To Expect:

  • Staying chilly Tue (50s)
  • Nights dipping into the 30s off of Lake Erie
  • Slim rain chance north
  • Warmer (wetter) late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Drying out. Still cool.| High: 58º

Wednesday: Shower chances late. Warmer.| High: 65º

Thursday: Rain showers. Mild.| High: 61º

Friday: Pick day of the work week.| High: 67º

Saturday: Morning rain. Few PM showers. Cooler.| High: 58º

