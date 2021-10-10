FORECAST: Sunday Morning Showers

CLEVELAND — A few morning showers are possible Sunday morning. The best chance to see wet weather will be in our northern communities and during mid-morning hours.

If you see rain, it should be brief! The rest of Sunday we will be drying out and warming up!

Highs will be around 80 degrees this afternoon! That is about 15 degrees above average for October! It will also be breezy on Sunday with southerly winds around 15-25 mph.

By Monday, we will see low 80s working in for most of the area with continued sunshine.

Tuesday will bring a few showers to the area as a weak cold front moves through dropping temperatures a few degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Most of this week will be above average. However, cooler temperatures (although seasonable temperatures) will move back in by next weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINE

A few showers are possible north Sunday morning.

We'll dry out for the rest of Sunday with highs around 80 degrees.

Breezy winds

Temperatures continue to warm Monday.

Another warm week ahead

Cooler temperatures return next weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: AM shower; Otherwise quiet and summer-like! High: 79º

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 83º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 77º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 75º

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 78º

