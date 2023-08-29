FORECAST: Sunny & 75 isn't just a song, it's our forecast!

CLEVELAND — Mother nature making up for incredibly active weather LAST week... This week: no worries!
Tuesday stays sunny, warm & dry with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.
A weak cold front will arrive Tuesday night. A few showers are possible overnight into early Wednesday. The rain shuts down early but the clouds linger on Wednesday. That means most of us are stuck in the 60s Wednesday afternoon: A very fall-like feel to the day!
After that, the heat cranks. Closer to 80º Friday and well into the 80s this coming holiday weekend.
What To Expect:
- Sunny & warm on Tuesday
- Rain Tuesday night
- cloudy & Fall-like Wednesday
- Heating up late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 77º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Below average. | High: 67º
Thursday: Still cool. Still dry. | High: 71º
Friday: Sunny and seasonable. | High: 80º
Saturday: Sunny & hot. | High: 84º
Sunday: Sunny & hot. | High: 86º
