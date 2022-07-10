Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunny All Day Sunday

Cleveland Weather from News 5
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 07:34:17-04

CLEVELAND — The rest of the weekend looks fabulous!

Quiet weather is expected again on Sunday and the winds have significantly decreased since Saturday. High pressure is in control and will provide us with quiet weather and lots of sun for Sunday. Cool start for most in the 50s Sunday but we should end up around 80 by Sunday afternoon with low humidity.

Monday is much hotter! Temps will climb to around 90 as a warm front lifts north. Most of the day looks dry. As a cold front approaches the area late on Monday/early Tuesday, showers and storms will return to the area.

The end of the work week looks cooler than normal and drier.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Drier, more comfortable weekend
  • Less windy on Sunday
  • Heating up again on Monday
  • Few storms late Monday/early Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º

Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Still warm with a few pm storms. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Stray shower possible and cooler. | High: 78º

Thursday: Cooler and drier. | High: 76º º
º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018