CLEVELAND — The rest of the weekend looks fabulous!
Quiet weather is expected again on Sunday and the winds have significantly decreased since Saturday. High pressure is in control and will provide us with quiet weather and lots of sun for Sunday. Cool start for most in the 50s Sunday but we should end up around 80 by Sunday afternoon with low humidity.
Monday is much hotter! Temps will climb to around 90 as a warm front lifts north. Most of the day looks dry. As a cold front approaches the area late on Monday/early Tuesday, showers and storms will return to the area.
The end of the work week looks cooler than normal and drier.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Drier, more comfortable weekend
- Less windy on Sunday
- Heating up again on Monday
- Few storms late Monday/early Tuesday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º
Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 89º
Tuesday: Still warm with a few pm storms. | High: 83º
Wednesday: Stray shower possible and cooler. | High: 78º
Thursday: Cooler and drier. | High: 76º º
