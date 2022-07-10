CLEVELAND — The rest of the weekend looks fabulous!

Quiet weather is expected again on Sunday and the winds have significantly decreased since Saturday. High pressure is in control and will provide us with quiet weather and lots of sun for Sunday. Cool start for most in the 50s Sunday but we should end up around 80 by Sunday afternoon with low humidity.

Monday is much hotter! Temps will climb to around 90 as a warm front lifts north. Most of the day looks dry. As a cold front approaches the area late on Monday/early Tuesday, showers and storms will return to the area.

The end of the work week looks cooler than normal and drier.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Drier, more comfortable weekend

Less windy on Sunday

Heating up again on Monday

Few storms late Monday/early Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 80º

Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Still warm with a few pm storms. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Stray shower possible and cooler. | High: 78º

Thursday: Cooler and drier. | High: 76º º

