FORECAST: Sunny and warm with MUCH lower humidity

CLEVELAND — You might need the rain gear for a little while on tonight. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible overnight as a cold front moves through. Rain will linger early Friday before exiting with much more comfortable temps in the 70s during the afternoon. It will be less humid as well!

We will dry out and clear out just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks great with plenty of sun and pleasant temps near 80 degrees. Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low to middle 80s and lots of sunshine! Rain and storms hold off until early next .

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:

A sprinkle or 2 this morning

Bright, warm, NOT humid today

A dry, warm weekend ahead

Storms return next week

big time heat next week, too



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Clearing out and drying out quickly. | High: 80º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mild & dry. | High: 79º

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. | High: 85º

Monday: Near normal. Few showers/storms. | High: 84º

