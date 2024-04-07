FORECAST: Sunny & cold to start; increasing clouds later

CLEVELAND — Sunday starts off sunny and cold. Despite the very cold start to the day, temperatures will top off into the mid- and upper 50s. Some southern communities could creep toward 60. Clouds increase on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Showers look to return overnight and will linger into Monday morning.

We are about 1 day out from the Total Solar Eclipse! The Power of 5 Weather Team will be watching the forecast for Eclipse Day! We will give multiple updates every day. As of Sunday morning, it looks like a few showers are possible early in the day. Plan for a damp & cloudy start to Monday. The rain does not last all day, though. Plan for some clearing clouds during the day as we near totality (3:13-3:17 pm). As a warm front slides through, temps will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s! The farther west you live, the clearer the skies look but everyone should see decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon. The main issue will be how fast the clouds clear.

After the eclipse, the next week is looking very warm, with temps around 70 degrees early in the week, but it will be another active week with rounds of rain.

What To Expect:



Increasing clouds Sunday

Tracking light rain for early Monday

Decreasing clouds Monday afternoon

Much warmer next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: More sunshine, warmer. Late showers are possible.| High 56º

Eclipse Day: AM showers possible, variable clouds. Bit milder| High 65º

Tuesday: Even warmer. Rain possible.| High 70º

Wednesday: More Rain. Touch cooler.| High 67º

Thursday: Cooler. Rain continues.| High 61º

Friday: Even cooler. Rain again.| High 55º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: