FORECAST: Sunny Saturday!

CLEVELAND — Happy Saturday!

We are drying out and clearing out just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks great with plenty of sun and pleasant temps near 80 degrees and low humidity. Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low to middle 80s and lots of sunshine! A few showers are possible late in the day and to the south. There is a better chance for rain/storms early next week. A few storms could become strong or severe on Monday.

Temps climb with increasing humidity by mid-week! Get ready for 90s!

Enjoy the rest of your week!

What To Expect:

A dry, warm weekend ahead

Humidity climbs Sunday

Stray showers south Sunday PM

Storms return next week

Big time heat by next Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Mild & dry. | High: 80º

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Showers to south. | High: 85º

Monday: Near normal. Few showers/storms. | High: 83º

Tuesday: Few more storms. Humid! | High: 82º

